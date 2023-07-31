Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/30/2023 – 18:31 Share

Yellow, one of the largest and oldest trucking companies in the United States, closed its doors on Sunday, the 30th, destroyed by a series of mergers that left it saddled with debt and paralyzed by an impasse with the Teamsters union.

The 99-year-old company is known for its low prices and has more than 12,000 trucks hauling loads across the country for Walmart, Home Depot and many other smaller companies. What Yellow failed to deliver – despite gobbling up rivals, winning union concessions and securing a government bailout – was consistent service for customers or profits for investors.

The Nashville, Tenn., company sent out notices to customers and employees that it was closing all operations at noon on Sunday. The company is preparing to declare bankruptcy and is in talks to sell all or part of the business.

A failure puts nearly 30,000 jobs at risk, including about 22,000 Teamsters members. Hundreds of its non-union employees were laid off last Friday after the company stopped taking new shipments from customers.

It would be the biggest collapse in terms of revenue and jobs for America’s volatile trucking industry, though customers say disruptions are likely to be limited. Many have shifted their loads to rivals in recent weeks, hastening Yellow’s demise. Competitors said their volumes increased last week.

Since 2021, Yellow has followed a cost-cutting and integration plan that, according to executives, would improve the business. A Yellow spokeswoman said she had not asked the union for concessions in its recent restructuring. “Yellow has offered to pay its employees more,” she said. The union “refused to negotiate for nine months”.