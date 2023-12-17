SK: after mass gas poisoning near Ulyanovsk, the director of the Criminal Code was detained

The director of a management company (MC) that serviced a house in the village of Tsilna near Ulyanovsk, where mass gas poisoning occurred, was detained. About it reported in the Investigative Committee of Russia for the region.

On the morning of December 15, the bodies of a 19-year-old girl and a 51-year-old man were found in the apartments of the building. Previously, they were poisoned by carbon monoxide. In addition, seven residents of the home, including four children, were hospitalized.

“On suspicion of committing this crime, the director of the management company, which was supposed to serve the apartment building, was detained,” the publication says. Investigative actions are being carried out to establish all the circumstances of the incident.

Earlier, in the village of Pochinki, Nizhny Novgorod region, three people were poisoned by carbon monoxide. Doctors assessed their condition as satisfactory.