Moncef Marzouki was implicated in the charges against him, following the exceptional measures announced by Tunisian President Kais Saied on July 25.

According to informed Tunisian sources, the prison sentence of Marzouki is just the beginning of a long series of legal and judicial procedures to try prominent members of the Brotherhood, on charges of inciting against national institutions, or corrupting political life, as well as obtaining external funds and seizing public money.

In a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, the sources said that dozens of members of the Brotherhood are involved in financial and political corruption, as well as terrorism and the file of political assassinations in which the secret apparatus of the Brotherhood’s Ennahda Movement is accused.

The sources stated that the coming days will witness the opening of new investigations in several cases, in addition to reopening old files that were overlooked or passed, due to the Brotherhood’s penetration of judicial institutions and putting pressure on them.

prospective accounting

For his part, the Tunisian human rights lawyer, Hazem Al-Kasuri, believes that the coming period will witness judicial accountability and trials for all those involved in corruption cases, led by the Ennahda movement, stressing the importance of the ruling against Marzouki as a deterrent to the elements of the terrorist organization that is trying to create chaos in favor of its agenda.

He explained in a statement to “Sky News Arabia” that accelerating administrative and legal reforms is at the heart of preparing for the next phase, one of the conditions of which is to apply the law to the 2019 election violations, and to exclude those involved in that from the parties and individuals included in the accounting report; The goal is to establish a new stage for the true democratic process, and to effectively prepare for new elections that respect the law and the principle of transparency.

Al-Kasuri explained that the conviction of Moncef Marzouki carries a clear and unambiguous message that the Tunisian judiciary has no authority over it except the law, and it is a correction of a path in which some of them escaped justice under the pretext of immunities and narrow Brotherhood political calculations. A catastrophic health situation as a result of Corona.

He indicated that the Tunisian judiciary is in the process of opening comprehensive judicial investigations into the head of the Ennahda movement, Rached Ghannouchi, and the two leaders Ali Al-Arayedh and Mounir Ksiki, and all those who were uncovered by the research regarding the circumstances of the leakage of 12,000 tons of explosive materials from the chemical complex (Gabes 2013-2019).

Accusations chasing the leaders of Ennahda

The Brotherhood’s Ennahda movement in Tunisia faces several accusations before the court; Most notably, receiving foreign funds and supporting some extremist entities, as well as exploiting the judicial institution and being involved in the liquidation of opponents. The accusation evidence indicates the movement as a major actor in the case of the killing of Chokri Belaid and Mohamed Brahmi, according to observers.

On October 6, the Tunisian Court of Accounts issued 350 preliminary rulings in electoral cases regarding financial violations committed by lists in the 2019 legislative elections, foremost of which is Ennahda.

Tunisian political analyst, Belhassan Yahyaoui, says that Ennahda worked for the agenda of the global organization of the Muslim Brotherhood, not according to a national agenda, and its literature completely misses the concept of the state and the values ​​of patriotism.

In a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, Yahyaoui said that most of the movements of the Brotherhood’s Ennahda movement were in favor of foreign agendas, stressing that working for the benefit of this organization in its heads was prior to the interests of the homeland in Tunisia.

The Tunisian researcher confirms that the major crime of the Ennahda movement is what it committed regarding Libya, the Arab neighbor, which was harmed because of the Ennahda movement’s ability to control the joints of the state in Tunisia, and its presence at the top of the decision-making circles, which made it provide a lot of facilities to the parties that wanted to tamper with Libyan geography.

He added that the Ennahda movement greatly contributed to facilitating Turkey’s work in Libya, and during its rule of the country, it facilitated the passage of militants and extremists to Libya through Tunisian territory, and arms crossed from the Mediterranean basin to Libya.