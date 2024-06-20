Bautista in the balance

There Ducati defined the pair of official riders in MotoGP with Marc Marquez completing a dream team with Francesco Bagnaia for the next two years. In Superbike Nicolò Bulega has a contract still valid for next season, while Alvaro Bautista has to decide whether to continue racing or not given that already a year ago his continuation in the World Superbike championship was in the balance.

At Misano – thanks to the move of the MotoGP Kazakhstan GP – the entire Ducati top management was in the pits including the General Director of Ducati Corse Luigi Dall’Igna. The Venetian engineer thus commented on the situation relating to the Ducati rider market in Superbike, with Andrea Iannone obviously dreaming of a place in the official team if there was a saddle available. “We are renewing the contract with Aruba, we have almost closed the agreement with them – the words of Dall’Igna – after which we will also have to conclude the contracts with the pilots. Alvaro won two titles with us, so he is an important rider for us and we would like to continue with him. Andrea Iannone was without racing for four long years. He came back a few months ago and it’s not easy. At times he showed his potential, but he has to improve a little. I’m confident because I know him and his talent. He can do very well. Our first choice will definitely be Alvaro.”

Regarding his future, Bautista declared that he is focused on the current championship made difficult by the kilos of ballast that the Spaniard and Ducati have to manage: “At the moment I have no deadlines for my future. I’m focused on the championship and why I don’t have the same confidence as last year and what I need to improve. As for my future, I have no idea and Ducati or Aruba haven’t asked me what I want to do. Maybe this month, before Donington, we will talk or not. I’m more worried about regaining my confidence on the bike than deciding my future.”