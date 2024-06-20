Bautista in the balance
There Ducati defined the pair of official riders in MotoGP with Marc Marquez completing a dream team with Francesco Bagnaia for the next two years. In Superbike Nicolò Bulega has a contract still valid for next season, while Alvaro Bautista has to decide whether to continue racing or not given that already a year ago his continuation in the World Superbike championship was in the balance.
At Misano – thanks to the move of the MotoGP Kazakhstan GP – the entire Ducati top management was in the pits including the General Director of Ducati Corse Luigi Dall’Igna. The Venetian engineer thus commented on the situation relating to the Ducati rider market in Superbike, with Andrea Iannone obviously dreaming of a place in the official team if there was a saddle available. “We are renewing the contract with Aruba, we have almost closed the agreement with them – the words of Dall’Igna – after which we will also have to conclude the contracts with the pilots. Alvaro won two titles with us, so he is an important rider for us and we would like to continue with him. Andrea Iannone was without racing for four long years. He came back a few months ago and it’s not easy. At times he showed his potential, but he has to improve a little. I’m confident because I know him and his talent. He can do very well. Our first choice will definitely be Alvaro.”
Regarding his future, Bautista declared that he is focused on the current championship made difficult by the kilos of ballast that the Spaniard and Ducati have to manage: “At the moment I have no deadlines for my future. I’m focused on the championship and why I don’t have the same confidence as last year and what I need to improve. As for my future, I have no idea and Ducati or Aruba haven’t asked me what I want to do. Maybe this month, before Donington, we will talk or not. I’m more worried about regaining my confidence on the bike than deciding my future.”
#Marquez #Ducati #thinks #SBK #DallIgna #Bautista #priority
‘Dyson spheres’ were theorized as a way to detect alien life. Scientists say they’ve found potential evidence
[url=https://kpaken18.at]кракен 13[/url]
What would be the ultimate solution to the energy problems of an advanced civilization? Renowned British American physicist Freeman Dyson theorized it would be a shell made up of mirrors or solar panels that completely surrounds a star — harnessing all the energy it produces.
“One should expect that, within a few thousand years of its entering the stage of industrial development, any intelligent species should be found occupying an artificial biosphere which completely surrounds its parent star,” wrote Dyson in a 1960 paper in which he first explained the concept.
https://kraken-18.at
kraken2
If it sounds like science fiction, that’s because it is: Dyson took the idea from Olaf Stapledon’s 1937 novel “Star Maker,” and he was always open about that. The late scientist was a professor emeritus at the Institute of Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey.
Still, coming from a thinker who some in the scientific community say might have been worthy of a Nobel Prize early in his career, the concept took hold and the hypothetical megastructures became known as Dyson spheres, even though the physicist later clarified that they would actually consist of “a loose collection or swarm of objects traveling on independent orbits around the star.”
In his paper, Dyson also noted that Dyson spheres would give off waste heat detectable as infrared radiation, and suggested that looking for that byproduct would be a viable method for searching for extraterrestrial life. However, he added that infrared radiation by itself would not necessarily mean extraterrestrial intelligence, and that one of the strongest reasons for searching for such sources was that new types of natural astronomical objects might be discovered.
“Scientists (at the time) were largely receptive, not to the likelihood that alien civilisations would be found to exist, but that a search for waste heat would be a good place to look,” said George Dyson, a technology writer and author and the second of Dyson’s six children, via email. “Science fiction, from ‘Footfall’ to ‘Star Trek,’ took the idea and ran with it, while social critics adopted the Dyson sphere as a vehicle for questioning the wisdom of unlimited technological growth.”