The prosecutor’s office specialized in mass events acted quickly this Saturday after the complaint of Marcelo Tinelli, president of San Lorenzo, who had declared that he had been threatened with death along with his family, and carried out a raid in which charged a partner from the Boedo club.

“Today, first thing in the morning, the raid requested by the Dr. Celsa Ramírez (head of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office in Mass Events) and authorized by the Judge in charge of the PCyF Court 7, Dr. Rodolfo Ariza Clerici “, they informed Clarion from the prosecution.

and added: “In this framework, it was achieved cell phone hijacking of one of the persons accused of having made threats to the president of the San Lorenzo de Almagro Club, Marcelo Tinelli; in order to determine whether the fact under investigation materialized from that device. Finally, the person was identified and he was summoned to attend the Prosecutor’s Office. “.

The partner accused of the threats to Marcelo Tinelli.

This is Pablo Ezequiel Cuccaro, an active member of San Lorenzo, 36 years old. Now the Justice must investigate whether it was from Cuccaro’s cell phone that the threats were sent to Tinelli and his family.

The businessman, driver and sports leader – he is also president of the Professional Football League – had filed the complaint this Friday with the City Attorney General’s Office. “Impunity for these violent must end, which are based on ‘defending the interests and the colors of the club’. My absolute support for my family in this difficult time, “Tinelli had said through his social networks.

“How much madness, how much aggression. What a difficult moment of hate we are living. They threaten me via social networks and WhatsApp, they threaten my children. And all this for … football results (yes, for that), “he added on his Instagram account.

The cell phone of the accused will be examined as part of the investigation.

Tinelli has been adding questions in recent months because San Lorenzo does not finish finding a football direction. The irregular walk of the team causes that every time San Lorenzo loses the messages with the hashtag multiply on the networks #AndateTinelli. Fans and members of the Boedo club accuse him of being more aware of his other activities and not being on top of what happens indoors.

However, messages via WhatsApp On the cell phone, they filled Tinelli’s patience, who decided to go to court. And this Saturday after hearing the news of the raid, he again demonstrated on the networks.

Marcelo Tinelli’s tweet.

He thanked the City Attorney General and promised to move forward with the case: “We will continue with this, until all those responsible are charged,” he warned on his Twitter account.