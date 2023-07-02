And the “gravity hole” is an area where the force of gravity is low, which made the bottom of the Indian Ocean, where it is located, Ghazy, over an area of ​​​​3 million square kilometers.

The region has been a mystery to scientists, but two researchers from the Indian Institute of Science, Dibanjan Pal and Atrey Ghosh, believe they have found the answer, according to the British newspaper, The Independent.

solve the puzzle

More than 1,000 kilometers below Earth’s crust, the researchers found evidence of the cold, dense remnants of an ancient ocean beneath Africa, some 30 million years ago.

Pal and Ghosh have modeled how tectonic plates have moved above the Earth’s mantle over the past 140 million years. .

They simulated and compared the shape of the lowered ocean predicted by those models, with the indentation that now exists on the ocean floor.

The models that have reproduced the Indian Ocean low geodes in their current form all have one thing in common: plumes of hot, low-density molten rock form beneath the bottom.

These plumes, combined with the characteristic (earth) mantle structure, are what create the depression of the geode, if they rise enough, according to Pal and Ghosh.

The mantle is a subsurface layer about 2,885 km thick, and above it lies the earth’s crust on which we live.

“In short, our results indicate that to match the[shape and amplitude]of the observed geoid depression, plumes must be sufficiently buoyant (high) to reach mid-mantle depths,” Pal and Ghosh said.

The first of these plumes appeared about 20 million years ago, to the south of the Indian Ocean low geoid, about 10 million years after the ancient Tethys Sea sank into the lower mantle.

As the plumes spread beneath the lithosphere, they slowly moved towards the Indian subcontinent, increasing this depression.

It is reported that more research must be conducted to confirm this study and what is really happening, as not all scientists are convinced of this theory.