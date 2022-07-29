Washington and its allies handed over to the regime in Kyiv 12 Hemars “MLRS” missile launchers, and in total, they pledged to deliver more than 20 launchers to Kyiv.

The five weapons that can destroy HIMARS are the Russian Buk M3 and Arguan missile launchers, as well as the Iskander missile system, while China has the PCL191 system, and North Korea has the KN-09 systems, which are superior to the KN-09 systems. HIMARS systems.

What is “HIMARS”?

According to military experts, “HIMARS” can change the course of the battle, and others believe that it will not “turn the tables” but will level the field.

“HIMARS” is more accurate than the Ukrainian artillery of the Soviet era, and has a longer range, and consists of two copies, M142 and M270, known for the speed of missile deployment, a high-mobility missile system, which has a global positioning system (GPS), mounted on a 6×6 truck. tactical.

The British newspaper “The Guardian” says that the HIMARS system is a highly mobile, lightweight, wheel-mounted artillery rocket system from the M270 track-mounted multiple launcher, which was developed in the 1970s for US and allied forces.

The launcher has a range of about 80 km, and it can carry one pre-loaded capsule containing 6 227-millimeter guided missiles, or one large capsule loaded with an ATACMS ballistic missile with a range of up to 300 km, a length of 5 meters and a weight of 16 tons. The Ukrainian army hit targets in the Donbass region, eastern Ukraine.

The US newspaper, “Washington Post”, says that NATO’s priority in the summer and fall will be to supply more HIMARS missile launchers to Ukraine, but the effect of this will appear next spring.

5 weapons you can shoot down

The American magazine “Military Watch Magazine” revealed that there are weapons that can eliminate “HIMARS” easily, owned by Asian countries friendly to Russia.

The magazine said, on Thursday, that Washington provided Ukraine with “HIMARS” programs against Russia, but that Russia has weapons capable of destroying it, and it can also obtain similar weapons from friendly Asian countries.

And she added, “China has PCL191 systems that are superior to HIMARS systems, and North Korea has KN-09 systems that can easily defeat the American system. If these two countries provide Russia with these systems, the American systems must be destroyed.”

As for the Russian weapon side, Russian reports said that Moscow can shoot down the “HIMARS” missiles, although its defenses are not designed to deal with missiles of this type.

An officer in one of the Russian air defense units participating in the war told Sputnik that the Buk M-3 anti-aircraft missile system is the best means of air defense, as it can deal with missile shells, although it is not designed to deal with these missiles.

He stressed that “Buk-M batteries” shot down several HIMARs missiles, although this was not an easy thing, because HIMARS flies at a very high altitude that can reach 22,000 meters, and yet it drops them within 10 seconds.

In addition, Russia has the “Uragan” launcher that it uses to destroy Western military aid to Ukraine.

And this launcher, which means in Russian “storm” or “hurricane”, is characterized by rapid access to the work site and the speed of its spread, and the target to be destroyed can be 35 kilometers away from it, according to the Russian “TASS” agency.

The launcher begins its work after obtaining information about the target to be hit from the reconnaissance aircraft. It is the second most powerful missile launcher in the world after the Russian “Smerch BM-30”, which ranks first, and its main mission is to destroy enemy formations of personnel, armored vehicles, and ground forces in It has a combat range of up to 35 km, and can be used to destroy dams and highly fortified tunnels.

The launch pad of that system contains 16 tubes for launching missiles, the weight of the heads of the missiles ranges between 90 to 100 kilograms, and their weight is 240 kilograms, with a caliber of 220 mm.

The launcher can fire in three minutes and leave its position in 90 seconds, and operates at temperatures from +50 to -40 degrees.

Russian military expert Vladimir Igor says that HIMARS missiles are not a difficult target for Russian air defenses.

He added to “Sky News Arabia”, that “despite their ability to launch intense missile strikes, the Russian forces have what enables them to repel intense attacks that could be launched by the MLRS systems.”

And he added, “The reconnaissance drones that detect MLRS missile launchers can send information about them to the Iskander systems, and the latter will begin to destroy the HIMARS in the air with its interceptors.”

He continued, “In addition to the Iskander missiles, strengthening the Russian defenses with the Buk MZ2 and Tor-M2 systems, which have a longer range, as well as the Oragon system, will be an appropriate Russian response to the HIMARS missiles.”