‘Bloodletting’Supermarket company Jumbo is going to say goodbye to motorsport and is critically reviewing motorsport sponsorship. The company was discredited last year by sponsoring motorsport teams. Frits van Eerd, who has retired, was arrested in a money laundering case, which also revolves around sponsorship contracts in motorsport.
Latest update:
03-01-23, 21:32
