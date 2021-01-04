The outbreak of bird flu has been reported in parts of Kerala’s Kottayam and Alappuzha districts, forcing the administration to order killing of ducks, chickens and other domestic birds within a kilometer radius in and around the affected areas. is. The Kottayam district administration said that bird flu has been detected in a duck rearing center in Sleepur and about 1500 ducks have died there.

According to sources, similar cases of bird flu have also been reported in some farms of Kuttanad in Alappuzha district. Officials said that an outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed in samples tested in Bhopal. State animal husbandry minister K Raju said in Thiruvananthapuram that the government would pay compensation to farmers whose domestic birds would be killed due to bird flu.

Officials said that to prevent the spread of the H5N8 virus, about 40,000 birds would have to be killed. Sources said that despite the situation being under control, the administration has issued a high alert in the districts as this virus has the ability to infect humans as well. In 2016, there was widespread bird flu in Kerala.