As he has done at other times since the start of the war in Ukraine, the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, once again threatened that he may resort to nuclear weapons – this time, the warning was to Western countries.

The statement was in response to French President Emmanuel Macron, who said this week that the possibility of NATO sending troops to help Ukraine in its war against the Russians “cannot be ruled out”.

This Thursday (29), during his traditional annual speech to the Russian Parliament (which this time lasted two hours), Putin called the recent entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO a “threat”.

He then accused the West of provoking “conflicts in Ukraine, the Middle East and other regions of the world, while constantly propagating falsehoods.”

“Now they have the audacity to say that Russia intends to attack Europe. Do you believe this? We all know that your claims are completely unfounded. And, at the same time, they are selecting targets to attack on our territory and contemplating the most efficient means of destruction. Now they started talking about the possibility of sending NATO military contingents to Ukraine,” Putin said.

“But we remember what happened to those who previously sent contingents to the territory of our country. Today, any potential attackers will face much more serious consequences. They have to understand that we also have weapons [nucleares] – yes, they know that, as I just said – capable of hitting targets in their territories”, he threatened.

Macron's statement was poorly received by NATO allies: the top brass of the Western military alliance and other members of the group, such as Germany, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, the United States and the United Kingdom, refuted the idea of ​​sending troops to Ukraine .