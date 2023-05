President of Ukraine will participate in the G7 and wants to meet with Lula | Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, confirmed his presence at this year’s G7 summit and wants to meet with president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). Sources accompanying the Brazilian delegation in Hiroshima, Japan, confirmed the information to the report. However, it is not certain whether the meeting will take place.

While several nations are adopting measures to try to curb Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, Brazil remains on the fence. In recent months, Lula even made controversial allegations about the conflict that has lasted a year and claimed that Ukraine could be as guilty of the conflict as Russia. The PT’s speeches were criticized by world leaders and even by Ukraine itself.

Last week, Foreign Minister Celso Amorim traveled to Kiev and met with Zelensky. The trip, however, only took place after the Ukrainian spokesman, Oleg Nikolenko, invited Lula to “understand the real reasons and essence of Russian aggression”. After Amorim’s return, Zelensky reinforced the invitation to Lula on his social networks. As the head of the Brazilian Executive did not go to Ukraine, the expectation is that the two will meet during the G7.

The G7 summit takes place this weekend to discuss issues such as the war in Ukraine, climate change and food security. The meetings began this Friday (19) and new sanctions against Russia have already been imposed by the member countries of the group (Germany, Canada, United States, France, Italy, Japan and United Kingdom).