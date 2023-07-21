Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 7/20/2023 – 7:10 pm Share

The team that prepares the speeches of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will have reinforcements starting this Thursday, the 20th, the day after he thanked Africa “for everything that was produced by the 350 years of slavery”. The first lady’s press officer, Rosângela da Silva, Janja, will now “collaborate with the preparation and writing of speeches and public speeches” in the president’s office.

“As of today, I am no longer responsible for Janja’s press office. I’m still working for the President’s Personal Office, but now I’m returning to dedicating myself to the task of collaborating with the preparation and writing of speeches and public speeches”, said Cristina Charão.

This Wednesday, the 19th, Lula was in Cape Verde and, alongside the country’s president, José Maria Neves, made the declaration on slavery. “I want to recover the relationship with the African continent because we Brazilians are formed by the African people, our culture, our color, our size is the result of miscegenation between Indians, blacks and Europeans”, he said. “We are deeply grateful to the African continent for everything that was produced during 350 years of slavery in our country.”

cabinet change

Cristina Charão has been working as a communication advisor for the first lady since the beginning of her term in January. With the change, she will join the team that prepares speeches and statements made by the president at events, ceremonies, inaugurations and meetings with other politicians. She will act, specifically, in situations like this Wednesday, in Cape Verde.

To the EstadãoCristina stated that the information about the change was a statement to her colleagues in the press about the change in the service team.

Questioned by the report, the president’s advisory denied that the change was linked to the episode or that it took place with the intention of avoiding future gaffes by Lula.

Regarding Wednesday’s episode, when Lula said he was “grateful to slavery”, he informed that the meaning of the president’s speech “is simple to understand for anyone who has no ill will”.

“The meaning of the speech is simple to understand for anyone who has no ill will. It means that Brazil owes Africa a DEBT of gratitude for everything the country has produced here and all the social, cultural and upbringing heritage of the Brazilian people. The president has already spoken on this topic several times and has a long history of actions for racial equality and closer relations between Brazil and Africa, being very dear to the continent, as the president of Cape Verde himself said on the occasion”, says the note.

According to data from Ipec, Lula has 63% of the votes in the Northeast. In addition, the former president has a strong local political base with the PT governing four states (Bahia, Ceará, Piauí and Rio Grande do Norte).

This Wednesday, the Minister of Human Rights, Silvio Almeida, came out in defense of the president. “What President Lula said was: ‘Brazil owes a debt to Africa and it has to be paid’. And that is why the President has insisted – and I have already spoken to him about this – that the human rights agenda with Africa involves the so-called right to development”, argued the minister to the Estadão Column.