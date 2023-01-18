Motoboys and self-employed couriers suspended the stoppage of app services after a meeting this Tuesday (17) between movement leaders and Solidarity Economy Secretary Gilberto Carvalho. The strike was scheduled to take place next Wednesday (25).

According to Mônica Bergamo’s column in Folha de São Paulo, the secretary said that the regulation of the category is one of the priorities of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). According to him, all topics discussed during the meeting will be taken to Lula this Wednesday (18).

Jr Freitas, leader of the Alliance of Application Deliverers (AEA) and leader of the movement in São Paulo, said that the suspension of the demonstration was due to the dialogue between drivers and the government. According to him, the government asked for a “well-assembled” plan for the formation of policies for the class.

Also discussed during the meeting was the creation of a dedicated commission just for the regulation of application workers.

The paralysis of motoboys was scheduled for January 25th, and should take place in the main shopping centers in Brazil, collection points and Ifood offices. Among the measures requested by the category are the creation of a social fund for the protection of workers, better working conditions and participation in government discussions on the class.

Self-employed couriers also demanded the end of logistics operators that outsource the profession, the readjustment of App fees, and the return of a bicycle rental plan for professionals.

Another meeting on the subject is scheduled on the government calendar in 30 days. According to the columnist, the workers were promised that the Minister of Labor, Luiz Marinho, should be present.

During his campaign, Lula defended the creation of new rules for the category, in addition to the creation of new measures to protect delivery workers. However, so far it has not been decided by your team whether self-employed couriers will be formalized by CLT.