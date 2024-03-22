First lady organizes meeting at Palácio da Alvorada on Monday (25th March); PT wants to use Janja as a female electoral campaigner

First lady Rosângela Lula da Silva, known as Janja, will receive deputies and senators allied with the women's bench for a happy hour on Monday (25th March 2024), at 6pm (Brasília time), at Palácio do Alvorada. The invitation was sent in recent days to the congresswomen.

Called “Meeting with Women in Politics”, the objective will be to discuss increasing female representation in spaces of power. The PT has plans to make the first lady a female voter in this year's elections in the country's cities.

Janja's meeting with congressmen will be held after the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) hold 2 events of the same style with leaders from the Chamber and Senate to improve their relationship with the Legislature.

In Lula's meetings, Janja was at Alvorada, but did not participate. She did not appear to greet the guests nor to pose for photos.

The first lady's advisor reported, on February 28, that her absence from Lula's meetings with congressmen was because the meetings were part of the president's commitments, and not his agenda.

O Power360 found that Lula sent a letter to the deputies and senators' office on Thursday (21 March 2023) reinforcing the invitation for the deputies and senators to attend Alvorada on Monday.

The meeting will be held after the senator Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA) ask Lula in the happy hour weeks ago for the government to become more involved and welcome the female benches of both Houses. The congresswoman was the only woman at the event with Senate leaders.

Currently, Eliziane is a pre-candidate for the presidency of the Senate and has influence within the group of senators. O Power360 found that, so far, Planalto has not asked her to join the meeting to confirm those present at the Monday event with Janja.