War in Ukraine: Invasion completes one year this Friday (24) | Photo: EFE/Rostyslav Averchuk

Retired Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba used social networks to rebuke President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The declarations came after the PT suggested, this Thursday (6th), that Ukraine may have to cede the territory of the Crimean peninsula and negotiate with Russia to facilitate an understanding that puts an end to the war.

“The president of Brazil, Lula da Silva, said that “Zelensky can’t want everything!” Define “everything”, please! Ukraine’s sovereignty over its own land? Would you apply that principle to yourself?”

The president of Brazil will travel next Tuesday (11) to China, with an official agenda that will have as one of the main objectives to discuss peace proposals in Ukraine with his partner, Xi Jinping. Such as People’s Gazette showed, members of the PT government defend the peace agreement proposed by China, considered an ally of Russia in the war.

The plan has already been discarded by countries like the United States and other allies of Ukraine. The petista, however, defends the creation of a group of countries that act in the negotiations between the nations at war.

“(Vladimir) Putin cannot keep the land of Ukraine. Maybe Crimea will be discussed. But what he invaded again, we have to rethink. Zelensky cannot want everything. The world needs tranquility (…) people need to find a solution”, declared Lula.

Read too: In response to Lula, Ukraine says it “does not trade with its territories”