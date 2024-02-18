The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, Israel Katz, summoned this Sunday (18) the Brazilian ambassador to the country, Frederico Meyer, for a “harsh call of reprimand”, after the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) , accused Israel of imitating Adolf Hitler by committing “genocide” in Gaza. The meeting is scheduled to take place tomorrow.

During the meeting of the 37th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU), in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Lula criticized the war that Israel has maintained in Gaza since October 7 last year, following attacks by the group Hamas terrorist. In the terrorist attack on Israeli territory around 1.2 thousand people died and approximately 250 were kidnapped. On the Palestinian side there are approximately 29 thousand deaths so far, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

“What is happening in the Gaza Strip is not a war, it is a genocide”, Lula told journalists today, stating that something similar to “a war between a very prepared army and women and children” had not occurred before in history, except “when Hitler decided to kill the Jews”, stated the PT member.

“The Brazilian president's comments are shameful and severe,” the Israeli foreign minister said on the social network X (formerly Twitter), emphasizing that “no one will harm Israel's right to defend itself.” I ordered the Ministry team to summon the ambassador Brazilian for a protest call on Monday (19)”, said Eli Cohen.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also criticized Lula on social media for supporting, according to him, “a genocidal terrorist organization, Hamas, and in doing so, embarrassing his people.”

In turn, in an official statement, the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahudescribed Lula’s words as “shameful and serious” and argued that they seek to “trivialize the Holocaust” and “Israel’s right to defend itself.”

“Comparing Israel to the Nazi Holocaust and Hitler is crossing a red line. Israel fights for its defense and to guarantee its future until total victory and does so respecting international law”, added Netanyahu.

About two hours later, the Israeli president, Isaac Herzogalso attacked Lula on the social network, asking for the support of world leaders against “such accusations and the immoral distortion of history” they represent.