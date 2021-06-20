After warm coverage on May 29, the National Newspaper, gives TV Globo, this Saturday (July 19, 2021) covered the street protests against President Jair Bolsonaro.

In the last manifestations, the program dedicated 3 minutes and 21 seconds to the theme. Today, the stretches reached 5 minutes and 31 seconds, with great emphasis on the climb, when the main news of the day is presented.

The change comes after criticism made by Internet users on social networks, mainly opposition to the government.

Two days after the May acts and the negative repercussion, on a Monday (May 31), presenters William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos returned to the subject, this time with reports on the “repercussions” of the protests – which added another 1.5 minutes to Saturday’s coverage.

At the time, the theme also returned with greater prominence to climbing. The text read was: “Bolsonaro mocks Saturday’s demonstrations for more vaccines and his impeachment, which brought together thousands of people in all states and the Federal District”. Images of the protests played in the background to illustrate.

Another 4 minutes that same day were used to contextualize the case of a man who lost sight in one eye after being hit by a rubber bullet in Pernambuco, also in a demonstration against Bolsonaro at the end of May.

This Saturday (June 19), with more emphasis than 21 days ago, Renata highlighted the following: “Thousands of protesters return to the streets in all capitals and the Federal District to protest calling for the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro and to defend science, vaccines and the use of masks”. Many images of the acts passed in the background, in a different highlight than the one given on May 29th.

