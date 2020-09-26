In Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, a loving couple ran away from home and married in the Arya Samaj temple. A few days later, the husband drove his wife’s girlfriend out of the house, demanding dowry. Not only this, he also got it aborted.In this regard, the victim pleaded for justice by giving a complaint in the police station. The victim demanded justice from the SP for no action by the police station. On the orders of the SP, the police station registered an indictment against 8 people, including her husband, while acting on the victim’s complaint.The case relates to Patan village of Unnao’s Bihar police station area. The married woman gave a tahir in the police station and told that Jamuna Singh, resident of Patan village, drove her away to Kanpur. Where she married last January 3 at Arya Samaj Mandir. After this he started living in Kanpur. Jamuna Singh constantly exploits her physically. Meanwhile, she also miscarried him and beat him out of the house. The woman told that Jamuna Singh says, bring dowry and then keep it. On complaining to the police, he has threatened to destroy your entire house. But the police station did not take any action.

Victim told pain in Superintendent of Police office

The victim, who reached the Superintendent of Police office, said that the accused talk dirty and dirty about the sister and family. Jamuna Singh and her family are constantly threatening her and the police is not taking any action. The Superintendent of Police has also given applications many times but no action was taken. On the instructions of the Superintendent of Police, the Bihar Police Station has registered a case against husband Jamuna Singh, father-in-law Pratap Singh, mother-in-law, Jeth, Jethani, Dewar, Do Nand. Bihar Police Station told that further action will be taken after investigation.