despues de It is one of the romantic franchises that has gained more popularity since the premiere of its first installment in 2019. After the launch of the sequel, the production confirmed that a third and fourth film would work in parallel.

To keep fans with expectations, the distributor in charge, Diamond Films, revealed the trailer for After: lost souls, part three of the saga that will test Tessa’s relationship (Josephine Langford) and Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin).

In the video, the protagonists are seen enjoying their company. However, the fun would not last long, as the doubts between the couple would increase after a confession from the young woman.

In this installment, the plot will focus on an important decision that Tessa will make, which will cause various secrets of her family to come to light and put their romance in trouble. They must also cooperate and trust your love to get ahead.

The feature film was directed by Castille landon, who will also be in charge of leading the fourth installment of the saga. Also, screenwriter Sharon Soboil will continue the adaptation of the original novels by Anna todd.

To date, it is not known exactly when it will arrive After: lost souls, but the filmmaker confirmed that her work will arrive in sometime in 2021 . Everything could vary depending on the biosecurity measures for the coronavirus pandemic.

What characters will be in After 3?

Josephine Langford as Tessa Young

Hero Fiennes-Tiffin as Hardin Scott

Arielle Kebbel as Kimberly

Mira Sorvino as Carol Young

Louise Lombard as Trish Daniels

Stephen Moyer as Christian Vance

Rob Estes as Ken Scott

Carter Jenkins as Robert

Kiana Madeira as Nora

Chance Perdomo as Landon

Frances Turner as Karen