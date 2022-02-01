This loss is the first for the Saudi team in the Asian qualifiers, but the “green” still retains the lead of its group.

Liverpool striker Takumi Minamino and Junya Ito scored in each half, so Japan, in second place, reduced the difference with Saudi Arabia to one point in the second group.

After this loss against the Japanese team, the “green” balance stopped at 19 points before two rounds, compared to 18 for Japan and 14 for Australia, which faces Oman on Tuesday.

The first two teams from the first and second groups will advance directly to the finals in Qatar, while the two third-placed teams will meet in an Asian playoff to determine the team that will compete in the international playoffs.

Saudi Arabia, who missed the efforts of captain Salman Al-Faraj and top scorer in the qualifiers Saleh Al-Shehri through injury, needed to win on Tuesday in order to decide the qualification.