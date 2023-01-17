The winter transfer market is the order of the day in Mexican soccer, the teams continue to strengthen for this Clausura 2023 and last weekend the Tigres UANL would have finalized the signing of the Argentine striker Nicholas Ibanez from Club Pachuca.
So this could trigger a domino effect, since the Tuzos, running out of their main forward center, have to sign a new striker at any cost and have set their sights on the Uruguayan attacker of the Águilas, Federico Vinas.
According to information from Cesar Luis Merlothe blue and white team already had approaches with the footballer and the club where they would have requested a loan, but the cream-blue team would have rejected that interest, since they will only let the player go for final sale since they have lost confidence in him due to his discharge goalscorer quota in recent tournaments.
The 24-year-old player has a current contract with the Eagles until the summer of 2025 and according to the portal transfermartkthe player has a market value of 2 million eurosbut the capital team would like between 4 and 5 million by their player, because it cost them 3 millions And they don’t want to lose money.
In fact, a version has begun to emerge in which the Eagles propose to the Tuzos to sign the winger, Kevin Alvarez in exchange for money and the letter of the charrúa element.
It should be noted that the Uruguayan has been wanted by a large number of clubs for several tournaments such as FC Juárez, Tigres UANL, among others, in fact a few days ago he was also linked to Club Tijuana that was looking for his services.
