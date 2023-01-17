THEY WANT IT AS A REPLACEMENT ⚽️

👀 Pachuca is looking for someone to take the place left by Nico Ibáñez and would already have Federico Viñas on the radar.

Those of the Bella Airosa would have already contacted the people of America who would not see with bad eyes the departure of the charrúa.

Will they be able to convince Viñas? pic.twitter.com/CAGoqTCGS6

