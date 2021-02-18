The 2020 Australian Open will not go down in history for having been the Grand Slam where Serena Williams reached the absolute record of 24 majors of the Australian Margaret Court. The American lost in the semifinals 6-3 and 6-4 against Naomi Osaka, three in the world, who will face Jennifer Brady (22nd seeded) in the final.

Without a doubt, the defeat was a hard blow for Williams, who is aware that his 39 years make the possibility of achieving his twenty-fourth Grand Slam increasingly remote. For this reason, in the press conference that took place after the confrontation, the tennis player could not bear the tears and had to leave the venue.

“I would not say I was nervous. I could have gone ahead and reached 5-0, but I made so many mistakes, especially with the right, that they were easy,” she lamented.

When asked about the reason for her constant failures, Williams could not contain her tears and, before the tears prevented her from responding and leaving the place, she declared: “I don’t know, I’m done.”

Minutes earlier, the press had asked her about her farewell to the Rod Laver Arena after the loss to the 23-year-old Japanese. Is that several interpreted their greeting to the public as final. “If one day I retire, I will not tell anyone,” he remarked, thus sowing doubts about the continuity of his career as a professional.

The last time Serena Williams won a Grand Slam was at the 2017 Australian Open. After that consecration, she lost four finals: Wimbledon 2018, to Angelique Kerber; Us Open 2018, against Osaka; Wimbledon 2019, against Simona Halep; and Us Open 2019, against Bianca Andreescu.

For its part, Osaka will fight for the title this Saturday against the American Jennifer Brady (22nd seeded), who won against the Czech Karolina Muchova (25th) by 6-4, 3-6 and 6-4, in the match that it was played immediately after the Japanese victory.

