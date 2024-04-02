Home page politics

The reactions to the local elections in Turkey are different. President Erdogan has called together his AKP executive board to assess the debacle.

Ankara – There has been relief in the opposition after local elections in Turkey. “We are no longer few. You will see, tomorrow there will be even more of us,” writes CHP chairman Özgür Özel. His party became the strongest force and received 37.77 percent of the vote nationwide. President's AKP Recep Tayyip Erdogan With 35.49 percent, it was only the second strongest force in the country.

The party speaks of “theft of votes” in Kurdish strongholds by soldiers

The pro-Kurdish Dem Party, on the other hand, is angry. Thousands of soldiers were brought in buses to Kurdish cities and townswho cast their votes there. “The will of the people is being stolen before the eyes of the entire country and a crime is being committed openly. Are the thousands of appointed voters who were transported from Ardeşen, Tokat, Afyon, Malatya to #Şırnak just a DEM party matter?” asks pro-Kurdish party spokesperson Aysegül Dogan. Here the AKP got 47.58 percent. The Dem Parti, on the other hand, only got 41.04 percent. 47,000 soldiers and other security personnel were brought to the polls in Kurdish cities and towns.

YRP confirms “irregularities” in local elections in Turkey

The Islamist Yenid Refah Partisi (YRP), which ended its cooperation with Erdogan and his AKP shortly before the local elections, also confirmed the “theft of votes”. “We have received concrete footage of allegations of electoral irregularities in Sanliurfa-Siverek. Our legal team is following the matter closely. The Türkiye is a constitutional state. No result can be achieved by breaking the law and ignoring the will of the people. Concrete evidence is clear, we call on the Supreme Electoral Council and the Public Prosecutor's Office to do their duty. We will follow each of our votes to the end,” the YRP also announced on X.

Erdogan calls AKP executive board together

After the election debacle on Sunday, President Erdogan gave a speech shortly after midnight and promised his supporters changes. The message from the voters was understood, said Erdogan. His alliance partner, the right-wing radical MHP, is also among the losers. While the MHP had 7.31 percent of the votes in the 2019 local elections, it only received 4.99 percent of the nationwide votes on Sunday. Erdogan, however, has called together the board of his AKP today. The MHP also wants to evaluate the election results as quickly as possible.

Self-criticism in pro-government media in Turkey

There is slight self-criticism in the government-affiliated media. “You need to get the economy going again. The problem of pensioners, the problem of the cost of living… They all need to be solved. This is the main reason for the AKP's election result. This problem needs to be solved. It won't work any other way. That’s for sure,” writes Ahmet Hakan in his column in the newspaper Hurriyet.

The Islamist-nationalist newspaper “Yeni Akit” attacks the CHP mayors of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, and Ankara, Mansur Yavas. “The lazy Ekrem and Mansur have no more excuses,” is the headline in the paper. “Imamoglu, who won the 2024 local elections with the support of the DEM, the political branch of the PKK, and won the majority in the city parliament, will no longer be able to cover up his failure,” said Yeni Akit. Imamoglu brought the PKK puppets to his side. Yavas also got the majority in the Ankara city parliament with the help of the Dem Parti and Isci Partisi.

Hope for the future of Türkiye among exiled journalists

On the other hand, there is hope among Turkish exiled journalists in view of the opposition's election victory. “Erdogan has lost his invincibility with a heavy blow. Now he faces a CHP, which has become the strongest party again after 47 years, and Imamoglu, who is considered the next president. “If the CHP doesn’t make a big mistake, the Erdogan era will be over before 2028,” comments Can Dündar, who lives in exile in Germany WDR.

The exiled journalist Cevheri Güven praises us in an interview FR.de from IPPEN.MEDIA the strategy of Imamoglu and Yavas. “This election was a contest between the political geniuses Ekrem Imamoglu and Erdogan. Imamoglu, the shadow leader of the CHP, chose almost all of the candidates nationwide himself, favoring names that conservative voters could also vote for. At the end there was that CHP for the first time before the ACP. However, Erdogan has not fallen below the 34 percent he received when he first came to power in 2002. In other words: There is no major collapse in the AKP, but there is a consolidation in the opposition under the umbrella of the CHP,” said Güven. The local elections also showed that voters in Turkey continue to see Imamoglu and Yavas as opponents to Erdogan.