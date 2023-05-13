Investigation into alleged “campaign” by companies against PL of fake news was requested by the PGR

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), determined this Friday (May 12, 2023) the opening of an inquiry to investigate the performance of Google and Telegram in a “abusive campaign” against the Fake News PL (PL 2.360/2020). Here’s the full (164 KB) of the decision.

The minister responds to a request from the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) for the investigation of company directors. The request originates from a criminal notice presented by the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), in which he states that companies have carried out a “sordid disinformation campaign”.