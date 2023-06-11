Gelderland also has a coalition agreement. The BoerBurgerBeweging (BBB), VVD, CDA, ChristenUnie and SGP will govern the Provincial States there for the next four years, reports the province of Gelderland on Saturday. The parties will present the agreement next Wednesday, details will then be announced.

The five parties together occupy 30 of the 55 seats in the Provincial Council. BBB obtained fourteen seats, more than double the number of the number two VVD (six seats). The new coalition is considerably more right-wing than in the past four years. Then VVD, CDA, GroenLinks, PvdA and ChristenUnie formed the coalition. Former Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld (CDA), who led the formation talks in Gelderland, quickly came to the conclusion that a coalition ‘on the right’ was now the obvious choice.

On Friday, the province of Limburg already announced that there is an agreement there. There, BBB, VVD, CDA, PvdA and the SP will govern the Provincial Council for the next four years. Together, these parties hold a majority of 26 of the 47 seats. BBB, just like in all other eleven provinces, became the largest party. Ten provinces are still negotiating an agreement. A coalition agreement seems imminent in Flevoland and Drenthe.