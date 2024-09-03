From Reutersi From Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-reuters/ 09/03/2024 – 13:21

Meta will start notifying Facebook and Instagram users in Brazil from Tuesday about its use of artificial intelligence, after the National Data Protection Authority (ANPD) lifted the ban on the company using personal data to train its AI models.

“The company will show notifications on Facebook and Instagram and send emails to let users in Brazil know how Meta plans to expand its AI experiences,” the company said in a statement, adding that this is a response to ANPD’s recommendations.

In early July, as a preventive measure, the ANPD suspended the use of personal data for training generative AI by the company Meta, considering that such processing could entail an imminent risk of serious and irreparable damage or damage that would be difficult to repair to the data subjects.

The suspension of the measure last Friday, according to ANPD, occurs after an appeal sent by Meta, based on documentation presented by the company and commitments made by it.

The notifications are part of the approved Compliance Plan, which includes an update to the Privacy Notice, with users being informed about the right to object to the processing of data for AI training purposes and to exercise this right in an easier manner.

Even after Meta begins using personal data, which will only occur 30 days after notifications begin, according to the ANPD, both users and non-users will be able to exercise this right.

In a statement on Tuesday, Meta said it will use public information from user accounts on its platforms to develop and improve generative AI models for Meta’s AI features and experiences in Brazil.

The company also said it is updating its Privacy Policy and Brazil Privacy Notice to reflect these changes and the effective date, with the notices and emails including links to the objection form.

The Compliance Plan also includes Meta’s commitment not to use personal data from accounts of minors under the age of eighteen to train its AI model, until a final decision is made by the ANPD within the scope of the inspection process.

“Meta is working hard to build the next generation of AI capabilities into its services, ensuring that this is done in a safe, responsible and conscientious way that meets people’s privacy expectations,” it said in the statement.