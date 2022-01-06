After about twelve days on streaming service Netflix, Don’t look up already watched no less than 263.320.000 hours. This is evident from figures that Netflix shared. This puts the film neatly in the top three of the most viewed English-language films in the first 28 days. In first place Red Notice, which came out in 2021. It was viewed 364 million times in its first 28 days. After that comes Bird Box from 2018, which has already been viewed 282 million times. So it could well be that Don’t look up will move up a few spots in the ranking in the next two weeks, since measurements are taken over the first 28 days.