Amidst disputes over the exclusive use of the name cat’s tongue, Kopenhagen launched two new flavors of its traditional chocolate: red fruits and hazelnut.

One of the goals of launching the new flavors is to reinforce “Língua de Gato” as a Kopenhagen brand. “A favorite, incomparable and of unique quality,” the company states in a press release announcing the new product.

In early July, the Rio de Janeiro Court ruled in the first instance that the expression “cat’s tongue” is commonly used for chocolates with a flat and oblong shape, regardless of the brand responsible. Kopenhagen is appealing.

In a statement, the company stated that the decision “does not have any immediate effect that invalidates or suspends the trademark rights of the products sold by Kopenhagen.” In the lawsuit, it states that there is “parasitic intent on the part of its competitors to try to associate their products with Kopenhagen’s products.”

Brand reinforcement

In addition to the new flavors, Kopenhagen launched three desserts available in its units with cafeterias: Brownie Língua de Gato Mousse, Língua de Gato Sundae and Língua de Gato MilkShake.

“This sub-brand is a strength and with this Língua de Gato Season we wanted to bring freshness and create new opportunities for combinations, without losing the essence and following the original recipe step by step, which only Kopenhagen has”, says Maricy Gattai, executive director of Kopenhagen, in a note.

To launch the new products, Kopenhagen even decided to go on open TV with a commercial starring one of the brand’s ambassadors, actor Cauã Reymond. On social media, the presence is reinforced by actor Chay Suede and influencer Thai de Melo.

Legal dispute

The process regarding the exclusivity of the name “lingua de gato” began after a question raised by Cacau Show. In a press release, the company stated that it initiated the process for the release of the use of the expression “due to it being a format used by several foreign manufacturers and even by national manufacturers in their portfolios.”

In the process, the company is looking back at the origin of the term to identify long, flat chocolates. The first use of the term is believed to have occurred with the German “katzenzugen”, created in 1892 in Vienna by the chocolate factory “Küfferle”, now owned by Lindt & Sprüngli.

The company also highlights that Lindt itself currently uses the term “cat tongues” in several countries, and that other brands use the expression in Brazil. The judge recognized this use in the country, citing the chocolate “Gato Mia”, from Cacau Brasil, and the cat tongue from Katz Chocolates.

Kopenhagen responds in the lawsuit that Cacau Show’s arguments ignore “the notoriety achieved by the ‘cat’s tongue’ sign in Brazil”. It claims that, in the country, the use of the expression has never been common.