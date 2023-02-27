Former Civil House minister José Dirceu (PT) should be discharged by Monday, the 27th, according to a note signed by him and released by his press office. In the text, Dirceu says that, in the last days of the Carnival holiday, he was “stricken by an insistent headache”, and sought medical help on the morning of Thursday, 23.

Former minister of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, he was hospitalized in Brasília at the DF Star private hospital, and underwent a neurosurgical procedure to drain a small subdural hematoma which, according to him, was successfully performed on the same day.

“I am happy to inform you that I have already left the ICU and by tomorrow, the 27th of February, according to the medical team, I should be discharged. Afterwards, I will stay at home in Brasília for a recovery period of about 15 days, without external activities”, said Dirceu, in the note.

In the first Lula government (PT), Dirceu was Minister of the Civil House, a position currently occupied by Rui Costa (PT-BA). He was accused and convicted of being one of the organizers of the monthly allowance scheme, which came to light in 2006.

In 2015, the former minister was also convicted under Operation Lava Jato. In 2018, he got a favorable decision from the Supreme Court and can respond to the lawsuits in freedom.