After a great controversy over an alleged conflict of interest, the government of Mexico Cityby Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, will make public tomorrow the content of the third and last report of Det Norske Veritas (DNV) on the collapse of an elevated section of the line 12 of the CDMX Metro that left 26 dead and more than 100 injured just over a year ago.

When questioned this Tuesday, regarding the construction of the Ermita Iztapalapa elevated Trolleybus, about the report root-cause of DNV that the same official from the capital described as “poor, poorly executed, technically flawed, deficient and false” On this occasion, she only limited herself to saying that tomorrow they would give more information about it.

“We are no longer going to touch on that topic today, and tomorrow we are going to report in detail. Today we announce Trolleybus, tomorrow it will be reported,” Sheinbaum concluded in his conference on May 10.

In a DNV document on its third report on Line 12 to which EL PAÍS had access, it is noted that the collapse on Line 12 could have been avoided and that there was a “cascade failure” by the last three administrations of Mexico City which led to the collapse that left 26 dead and more than 100 injured.

This would entail responsibilities of Marcelo Luis Ebrard Casaubonwho was in command between 2006 and 2012, Miguel Angel Mancera Espinosafrom 2012 to 2018, and Claudia Sheinbaum Pardofrom 2018 to date.

The Norwegian company that was contracted by the Sheinbaum Administration and which after the third report sued through civil proceedings and threatened to do so criminally as well, stressed that if the administrations in which Line 12 has operated had effectively complied with the surveillance and compliance with actions, called barriers, from the design, construction and maintenancethe collapse would not have occurred.