Not satisfied with his exchanges with Marine Le Pen on France 2, the Minister of the Interior will find himself again on a set this Wednesday evening to debate with a herald of the extreme right, Eric Zemmour. The tenant of Place Beauvau is thus the guest of the show Zemmour and Naulleau of Paris Première. He had distinguished himself during his tête-à-tête with the president of the RN by blaming the latter without blinking his “Softness” in the fight against radical Islam. The latter was thus able to advance the pawns of its “normalization” strategy, ensuring that it could have signed the book on the “Separatism” of the Minister. It remains to be seen whether the latter will also find Eric Zemmour too “soft”, when the polemicist stood out again Tuesday by rushing into the debate on Lyon’s meatless menus. “There are two reasons, he asserted, which push mayors to make meatless menus: the presence of a Muslim population and the eco-vegan ideology. “