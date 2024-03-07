lLast week it was announced that around 670 employees of EA They had been fired, this along with the cancellation of multiple projects that had not been announced, such as The Mandalorian FPS. Now, just a few days after this event, Andre Wilson, CEO of this company, has revealed that plans to use artificial intelligence to improve the company's performance.

Within the framework of the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, Wilson had a presentation where he revealed that he plans to use generative artificial intelligence to improve performance in AAA game development. Thus, Processes that in the past took months could be carried out in just a few weeks, or even days. This is what he commented:

“We are in the era of generative AI, which is the most exciting yet by quite a wide margin and something we are deeply embracing. We think about it through three central vectors: efficiency, expansion and transformation. And while we don't have the math yet, I would tell you that in the back of my mind, my direction is 'How can we use generative AI to make us 30% more efficient as a company?' The calculation we are making is that we have 700 million people in our network. We believe it is not unreasonable to get at least 50% more people as a result of personalization, culturalization, and deeper, more immersive experiences. And right now we're seeing how generative AI impacts the monetization of other platforms, and what we're seeing is that, where there is real personalized content, tailored for me and tailored for my friends, the monetization is between 10 % and 20% higher.”

Wilson has pointed out that Up to 60% of current EA projects can be up to 30% more efficient. This means that elements that the public does not pay as much attention to, such as the stadiums in EA Sports FC, could no longer steal the attention of the developers, and focus on other more important aspects of the game.

Although these statements They draw attention just a week after laying off almost 700 employees, it is important to mention that the majority of people who lost their jobs a few days ago correspond to public relations positions. Even so, public concern about the growing use of artificial intelligence continues to be an issue that, despite many opposed, will continue to grow in this industry.

We can only wait to see How Andrew Wilson's plans actually affect EA game development. On related topics, you can learn more about the company's layoffs here. Likewise, these were the games canceled last week.

The use of artificial intelligence in games is a complicated topic. While it is true that they can help make the development of a title more efficient, there is a risk of something going wrong along the way. We're not yet at the point where this technology is indistinguishable from the work of a human, and when someone notices, they're not happy.

Via: Techradar