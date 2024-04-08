Home page politics

From: Paula Völkner

Press Split

The Chancellor does not want to hand over the TikTok stage to the AfD. Now, despite data protection concerns, he is launching himself on the platform. Star of his first video: A briefcase.

Berlin – Three weeks after Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD), Chancellor Olaf Scholz is now following suit with a TikTok channel. As the federal government's press office announced, the channel @TeamFederal Chancellor launched on Monday (March 8) on the video platform TikTok. The team writes about the Chancellor's first video: “We are just as surprised as you are! (And yes, the Chancellor is really on TikTok now).”

However, the star in the first video is not actually the Chancellor himself, but rather his briefcase. The political consultant and blogger Martin Fuchs writes about Scholz's first TikTok appearance on platform X: “You can do it like that, even if I would have liked a little more content and emotion, I would also like the contents of the briefcase.” Fuchs examines the social media appearances of parties and members of the Bundestag and EU Parliament, among others. He is looking forward to the strategy of the Chancellor's team. Scholz is up X, where he has been active since 2022, has already made a promise regarding his TikTok appearance. “I don’t dance,” Scholz writes there.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's team is now active on TikTok. (Archive image) © IMAGO

Data protection criticism of TikTok: The EU Commission and European Parliament have banned the app on work cell phones

Regardless of the quality of the Chancellor's first TikTok appearance, there are also critical voices about possible security risks. TikTok belongs to the Chinese company Bytedance, which is suspected of passing on user data to government authorities in Beijing. The law in the USA attempts to change the ownership of the platform. According to the draft law, if Bytedance does not sell the platform, there is a risk of a TikTok ban in the USA.

After EUCommission also has the European Parliament Use of the app is prohibited for employees of the institutions on their work cell phones. It was also urgently recommended to MPs to delete TikTok from private devices, reported Deutschlandfunk.

Security concerns on Scholz's TikTok channel

Compared to the Daily Mirror Cybercrime expert at the Hasso Plattner Institute Martin Wolff said the problem was the app's access to the user's cell phone. All movement data is saved, explained Wolff. The app records “who the user interacts with, when, how, where and so on.”

Scholz's channel is not operated by the Chancellor himself, but by the Federal Government's Press and Information Office (BPA). Again Daily Mirror reported that the BPA did not want to provide any information about how it would be ensured that information such as that about the Chancellor's whereabouts would not be collected.

EU Commission is investigating child and youth protection on TikTok

In addition to data protection, there are also other concerns about TikTok. The European Commission opened formal proceedings against TikTok in February. The aim is to check whether the operators of the app have violated the Digital Services Act. According to the Commission, this is particularly about “protection of minors, transparency in advertising, access to data for researchers and risk management in relation to addictive design and harmful content”.

Fight against AfD success on TikTok: Politicians and parties are following suit

The Chancellor's account is, along with that of the Ministry of Health, the only official TikTok account of the federal government. This comes from the Examination of Fuchs out. But a number of parties and politicians are also represented on the platform. About the presence of the AfD On TikTok in recent weeks there has been particular interest in connection with Maximilian Krah, the AfD's top candidate for the European elections, reported. Last has the platform throttled the reach of the AfD politicianbecause his content is said to have violated TikTok's guidelines.

Especially with a view to the European elections in June 2024, there seems to be a consensus in the German party landscape that they do not want to hand over the platform and thus especially the young audience to the AfD. The SPD and CDU have also been on TikTok since 2024. And Scholz also cited the AfD presence on social media as a reason to join his team on TikTok. Scholz said that to reports from Daily Mirror according to a citizen dialogue.

In teambundeskanzler's second TikTok video, the press spokesman explains that the channel is also there to provide an insight into the chancellor's work and to “provide a look behind the scenes”. (pav)