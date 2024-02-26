A few days after Laura Porta's death, little Andrea didn't make it either: he passed away in his father's arms

Truly heartbreaking news has arrived in the last few hours. Unfortunately Andrea, the son of Laura Porta, born just a few days ago, didn't make it. He passed away in the arms of his father Antonio, despite doctors' attempts to keep him alive.

A heartbreaking loss, which led to further pain in the hearts of this family, who still today cannot understand how it could have happened to happen. The woman 8 months pregnant, until that day she never showed serious health problems and he seemed fine.

The drama occurred last Sunday February 18. Laura was in her home which is located in the province of Pistoia and after vomiting, she lost consciousness while she was in the bathroom. Her husband immediately realized the seriousness of her condition and asked for the prompt intervention of the health workers. The latter intervened promptly and rushed her to the hospital San Jacopofrom Pistoia.

Once here, the doctors immediately understood what the situation was desperate. For this reason they subjected her to an emergency caesarean section. The little one was also born in serious conditions. That's why they urgently transferred him to Meyer from Florence. Laura, on the other hand, remained in this hospital, but a few hours after her admission, she didn't make it. The doctors had no choice but to note how heartbreaking it was death.

The heartbreaking death of little Andrea, Laura Porta's son

CREDIT: VIDEO DRONE ITALIA

In these days, in which they also celebrated the funeral of the woman, the doctors in Florence tried to do everything possible to save the little one too. However, her situation really appeared a lot desperate.

Unfortunately until the sad epilogue, little Andrea didn't make it, he passed away forever while he was among the arms of his father. The latter, in remembering her partner who passed away, wanted to talk about her and how he experienced a fairly difficult pregnancy. Calm.

The nurse's heartbreaking death has thrown great despair into the hearts of all those who knew her. On Friday they also celebrated his last goodbye.