Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Split

The crackdowns on the “Last Generation” continued to heat up tempers. The left is now planning an ad – against representatives of the Bavarian state government.

Munich – The left wants Markus Söder’s government to prepare a legal aftermath for the controversial raids against activists from the “Last Generation” group: The state party is planning charges against “high-ranking politicians in the Bavarian state government”. Bavaria’s left leader Adelheid Rupp placed “the responsibility” for the searches and “confiscations against the climate protest movement” with these politicians – she probably has in mind representatives of the CSU and Free Voters. Rupp spoke of an “illegal” action.

When asked on Monday (May 29), Rupp did not explain who the ad should be aimed at, the dpa reported. The left wants to comment on further details at a press conference on Wednesday. According to the party, it plans to display the ad together with other initiatives, lawyers and climate activists. The Bavarian elections will take place at the beginning of October.

Ex-Linke boss Bernd Riexinger had already voiced harsh criticism of the procedure a few days ago. The Bavarian judiciary had “crossed a dangerous line,” he judged a tweet: “If that catches on, then in the future it could hit any unwelcome political protest movement.” There was also resentment in the Union. Heinrich Strößenreuther, co-founder of the “Climate Union” expressed an “ideological” suspicion – he reprimanded the use of a “major raid” against “harmless sandbox games”.

“Last generation” raids continue to make waves: “Treated like criminals”

On Wednesday (May 24), around 170 officers searched apartments and business premises in seven federal states during a raid against the “last generation”, according to the Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office. The charge is formation or support of a criminal organization.

The activists deny being criminals, although several have been convicted of criminal offences, some to prison terms. The raid was criticized by many as excessive. The group complained that its members felt “treated like criminals”.

Hubert Aiwanger (left) and Markus Söder are among the critics of the “last generation” – the left now wants to report their state government because of the raids. © Stefan Puchner / dpa

The main point of contention was the shutdown of the group’s website with the note “The ‘last generation’ constitutes a criminal organization pursuant to Section 129 of the Criminal Code”. The authorities had to backtrack and later admitted that there was only an initial suspicion that it was a criminal organization.

However, there is also support before the actions of the authorities. “The actions of parts of the climate activists have become increasingly radical in recent months. It is the task of the judiciary to react to this with the means of the rule of law and to enforce the legal system,” said the federal manager of the German Association of Judges, Sven Rebehn. The Berlin Senate Administration is also checking whether the climate group is a criminal organization. The Potsdam district court had recently confirmed an initial suspicion – however, it was not about road blockades, but about disruption of public services and dangerous intervention in air traffic.

Söder’s government in focus: the left is planning an ad – the CSU has been calling for a “clear edge” against activists for a long time

The “Last Generation” regularly draws attention to the consequences of global warming with sit-ins and actions in museums. Their members often stick to streets or works of art – but they also potentially obstruct emergency vehicles. They are also accused of attacking oil industry facilities. With their protest, the “Last Generation” wants to denounce climate policy deficits, for example with a view to the immense climate-damaging emissions of car traffic.

The CSU regional group leader in the Bundestag, Alexander Dobrindt, defended the handling of the Bavarian judiciary with the climate protest group at the weekend. “We have seen for months that crimes are being committed here and the group is becoming more radical,” said Dobrindt t-online.de. “And that’s why action needs to be taken to discourage possible contributors and imitators.” With the clear indication: You commit crimes, you will be held accountable for them.”

Dobrindt had previously warned of the emergence of a “Climate RAF”. But Söder and his deputy prime minister Huber Aiwanger (Free Voters) had repeatedly criticized the protests by the “Last Generation” group. “I think the state must also show a clear edge here,” said Söder as early as November 2022. However, it is also still unclear how the left wants to establish a connection between the actions of the law enforcement authorities and the government’s actions. (dpa/fn)