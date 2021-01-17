D.After the election of the new CDU chairman Armin Laschet, CSU chairman Markus Söder sees no rush in deciding on the Union’s candidate for chancellor. “Around Easter or after Easter” is a suitable time to clarify this question, Söder said on Saturday evening in the ZDF “heute journal”. He spoke out in favor of waiting for the state elections in March in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate.

“If you start too early, you can make a serious mistake,” said Söder. “In the end, it depends on how we manage to find a list together, in terms of personnel and content, that guarantees the best success for a Bundestag election, and in the long term.”

He had already phoned Laschet on Saturday after his election as the new CDU boss and congratulated him on behalf of the CSU. In the conversation, however, it was not about the question of “who might be a candidate in the fall”.

The CSU boss rejected the move by Friedrich Merz, who had brought himself into play for the post of Federal Minister of Economics after his election defeat for the CDU chairmanship. “I think we are all united at the moment that we do not need any changes in the federal government.” In principle, however, he would like “Friedrich Merz to stay in the team”.

Black-green would have a clear majority

In the week before the CDU party congress, the Union was able to increase its popularity slightly. In the Sunday trend that the Kantar polling institute collects for “Bild am Sonntag”, the CDU and CSU come to 36 percent. That is a percentage point more than in the last Sunday trend three weeks ago. The FDP also gains one point and comes in at seven percent.

In contrast, the Social Democrats have lost a lot. The SPD starts the year with an approval rate of 15 percent (minus two percentage points). The Greens lose one point and come to 18 percent. The values ​​of the AfD (ten percent) and the Left Party (eight percent) have not changed. The other parties add up to six percent (plus one percentage point).

Greens want to sharpen their profile against the Union

After Laschet’s election, the Greens want to fight with the Union for the Chancellery. “We challenge the Union, it is our main competitor this year,” said parliamentary group leader Anton Hofreiter of the “Augsburger Allgemeine”. “We are fighting for leadership in this country.” His party wants to fight the climate crisis, reduce social inequality and stand up for a strong Europe. “So it’s about green versus black and not about black-green or any coalition,” emphasized Hofreiter with a view to the federal election in September.

At the same time, he rejected speculation that his party would have preferred an election victory for Merz at the CDU party congress for tactical reasons. “A deeper polarization would not do our country any good,” said Hofreiter. “The Greens claim to bring society together so that major changes such as climate protection, digitization and a strong Europe can be tackled. In a divided society none of this will work.

Scholz sees himself as “Chancellor with a plan”

Although his party is currently in third place in surveys, SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz wants to convince the citizens of himself in the federal election with a ten-year plan. “The twenties will be decisive for the future of our country,” said the Vice Chancellor of the German Press Agency. Those who vote for him in the fall will get “a chancellor with a plan for the coming decade”.

The SPD was the first of the major parties to nominate a candidate for chancellor and is already working on the election program, which this time is to be much shorter and more compact than before. Among other things, Scholz calls for a minimum wage of 12 euros. At the same time, a clear future orientation is necessary, for example with regard to climate change and economic challenges. In addition, Germany must clearly stand up for a united, strong and sovereign Europe.