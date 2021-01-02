The FC Barcelona has to accept the next bitter setback. On Saturday, Philippe Coutinho underwent knee surgery as planned, and according to the club, he will not be available for around three months.
Coutinho, who was able to play regularly this season, injured himself in the league duel against Eibar just before the end of the year and had to be replaced 26 minutes after the start of the game. It was revealed yesterday, Friday, that the 28-year-old Brazilian is going to have an operation because he has torn a meniscus.
So now the former world star has to prepare for the next epidemic season. Last season he often had to sit on the bench at Bayern due to the broad competition after his debut season in Barcelona was not particularly successful.
Since Ansu Fati will also be out for a long time due to a similar injury, Ousmane Dembélé, among others, could now collect even more time.
