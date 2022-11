Protests against repression in Iran take place inside and outside the country. 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

More than 700 prisoners have regained their freedom in Iran following the victory of the Iranian national team over Wales in the World Cup in Qatar, as announced by the agency of the Judicial Authority Mizan Online on Monday (28).

After losing to England 6-2, Iran beat Wales 2-0 on Friday (25th), and face the United States on Tuesday (29th). “Following a special order from the head of the Judicial Authority, with the victory of the national football team (…) over that of Wales, 709 detainees were released in different prisons in the country”, says the agency. Among them are “some people arrested in recent events”, he declares, without giving further details.

By “events”, the agency alludes to the protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, in September: a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd who died after her arrest by the customs police for having, according to the authorities, violated the strict dress code of the Islamic Republic by not wearing the jihab (scarf). Authorities have reported thousands of people arrested at the protests, with justice claiming to have charged more than 2,000. Human rights organizations abroad report much higher numbers of arrests.

Furthermore, according to the Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights (IHR), at least 416 people have been killed in the repression of protests in Iran.