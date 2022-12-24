A man resident in Miami (Florida, USA), 54 years old, killed his mother and later told the arresting police officers that he “was

possessed by demons,” according to local media reports this Friday.

The individual, identified as John Calhoun Tucker III, He was arrested Tuesday night at his home in this South Florida citywhere his mother, whose identity has not been revealed, was found unconscious and bleeding from one ear by a relative of the family.

You can read: The battle that former President Trump is waging to avoid ending up in jail

When the emergency teams showed up at the scene, they could not do anything to save her life and certified the death of the woman.

As reported by the local channel WPLG, Police officers who arrived at the scene to investigate the incident heard noises outside the house and saw Tucker, who was questioned and later arrested.

More news: At least 20 dead in a fire in a nursing home in Siberia

Tucker noted to officers that “I was possessed by demons that very morningand that his mother “began to pray for him” before murdering her.

The detainee left a written note next to his mother’s lifeless body and a gun was found on her, adds the outlet. The relative went to the home after being alerted by the daughter and sister of the murderer that neither of them was answering the phone.

More news: Video: dominatrices request construction of dungeon in session of councilors

When the woman arrived at the house, no one was answering the door despite the fact that the two vehicles were parked at the entrance, after which she entered through the front door, without a latch, and found the woman lifeless on the ground.