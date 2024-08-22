Home policy

From: Peter Seven

Press Split

After the bloody attack at Frankfurt Central Station, there are calls for security checks at the main station. Police union leader Kopelke sees a different solution.

Frankfurt – The act resembled an execution: In the middle of A man shot another man in the head from behind at Frankfurt Central Station on Tuesday evening. When the victim fell to the ground, the shooter fired two more shots into the head. He then tried to escape and board a train, but police arrested him.

According to initial findings, the suspected perpetrator is a 54-year-old man, the victim was 27 years old. Details on the motive for the Bloodshed at Frankfurt Central Stationand whether the two knew each other is unknown. Both are Turkish citizens. Hesse’s Interior Minister Roman Poseck (CDU) called for stricter gun laws and more control powers for the police. Calls for baggage checks like at airports have already been raised.

Killing at Frankfurt Central Station: More controls at train stations?

Jochen Kopelke, head of the police union (GdP), considers this rather unrealistic. “First of all, I would like to acknowledge the quick intervention of our colleagues at Frankfurt Central Station, who were able to catch the suspected perpetrator shortly after the crime and prevent him from escaping,” he said in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIAHowever, he believes that a security measure such as baggage checks would probably only “meet very little acceptance among travellers” and would be complicated.

For example, it would have to be defined what exactly is meant by luggage and where the checks should take place: for example in the entrance area or in front of the entrances to the platforms. And a suitable control infrastructure would have to be set up nationwide. Travelers would have to stand in long queues. “These are just a few points that make it clear in my view that such an idea is doomed to failure,” said Kopelke.

Knife attacks, drugs, thefts: Crime at the train station is increasing

It is clear that train stations are often crime-ridden places. “Thefts, drug-related crime, fights, and arguments involving knives or other dangerous weapons or objects are on the rise,” the detective explains. The crime at the main station in Frankfurt However, it stands out “in a shocking way” from the number of crimes. “I doubt whether a baggage check would have prevented this crime,” said Kopelke.

In his view, other measures would be more effective: “The fact is that, among other things, more intensive patrolling of train stations would lead to greater security, but the Federal Police lack the 3,000 officers needed to do this.” Kopelke also advocates “comprehensive video surveillance and modern surveillance tools such as facial recognition software.”

Weapons ban zones demanded after incident at Frankfurt train station: “Bans must be monitored”

Would an extension of weapon ban zones be appropriate? “In the Frankfurt case, I don’t think that would have prevented the crime,” says Kopelke. First and foremost, it is good to convince people that they shouldn’t carry weapons in the first place. The number of knife attacks in particular has increased significantly recently. The GdP also welcomes the proposal to ban the carrying of knives. “Nevertheless, there is a big but,” warned Kopelke. “Bans, regardless of whether they are extended weapon bans or weapon ban zones, must be monitored.”

If this is not implemented consistently, it will lead to a lack of enforcement. In other words, crimes will not be punished. “It can’t get much worse, because then the bans will not be taken seriously.” What is needed are effective concepts that should not only be thought up by the police, “but also by the federal and state governments, the judiciary and prevention experts,” says the union leader.