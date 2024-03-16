Ukraine and the war in Europe

The director of the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI) Thomas Gomar said that “The period 2014-2034 is the period that we must keep in mind. On the European continent, an archaic and futuristic war of attrition is underway between three warring parties: Russia, Belarus and Ukraine”. A cryptic phrase which, meanwhile, implicitly admits that the year the hostilities began is 2014 and not 2022, then even Belarus and Ukraine are not conducting any military operations. However, Minsk is mentioned among the participants in the conflict, while Brussels and Paris are not. Although no one hides the full sponsorship of the Ukrainian conflict by EU countries.

Jamal Wakim writes on Geopolitica.ru on March 14 that in 2014 “The United States has supported a change in political leadership in Ukraine, with the declared intention of making it a platform for intervention against Russia, thus sowing the seeds of discord. However, with Russian advances on Ukrainian territory, the situation appears to be changing, heralding a possible strategic shift by Moscow towards Eastern Europe and the Balkans. By exploiting its historical ties with Serbia and the presence of Russian communities spread across several Eastern European nations, Russia could maneuver these resources to neutralize the countries involved in their largely state-led standoff with the West. United”.

According to geopolitical analyst Elena Panina, if in two years the collective West has allocated a total of around 322 billion dollars for the war with Russia, in the next 10 years it will have to “release” over a trillion dollars. Money can be found. However, the population of Ukraine is decreasing at such a pace that, in 2-3 years, it will be very difficult to find a conscript capable of holding a weapon. Therefore, one will have to allow the conflict to expand, at the expense of Poland and Moldova (with the prospect of NATO participation) or recognize Gomar's conditions as too optimistic for Kiev.

Panina also observes that Russia did not indicate either directly or indirectly the need to fight with Europe. But the collective unconscious of Western analysts increasingly pushes the accelerator towards the idea that a direct conflict between Europe and Russia is inevitable.

But the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, reiterated in a recent interview that “the basis of the country's future is sovereignty, economy, technology, demography, social guarantees, traditional values” and added that “there will be no nuclear conflict” nor any desire to extend the conflict to Europe, after the victory in Ukraine. The Economist wrote harshly that “Russia has become a nihilistic and unpredictable enemy of the liberal world order, bent on disruption and sabotage. It is like a North Korea or Iran on steroids, armed with thousands of nuclear warheads.”

The US intelligence agencies' joint report on foreign threats aligns with this position. In fact he writes: “Russia almost certainly does not want a direct military conflict with US and NATO forces and will continue asymmetric activity, below what it considers to be the threshold of military commitment to induce a conflict on a global level.” In this way, it is the United States itself that contradicts the Euro-Atlantic commentators, such as Tocci and Severgnini, according to whom Russia, if it defeats Kiev, would bring the war all the way to Lisbon.

Politico magazine writes that the long-simmering tensions between France and Germany (France helped the Ukrainians with 640 million euros and Germany with 17.7 billion euros) began to boil over at the end of February, when Macron he refused to rule out sending Western troops to Ukraine, vowing to do “whatever it takes to stop Russia from winning this war.”

The more cautious Scholz – Politico recalls – rejected this hypothesis, excluding the possibility of using ground forces from European countries. The meeting between the two on Friday, which included Polish Prime Minister Tusk, does not appear to have changed Berlin's mind.

Le Monde confirms that Macron said: “in any case, next year I will have to send some guys to Odessa”, on the night of February 21 at the Elysée, with a glass of whiskey in his hand. Shortly thereafter, the French president spoke publicly about the possibility of sending troops.

According to French media, France is considering sending its soldiers, at least from June 12, 2023.

William Burns, director of the CIA, invites Kiev to strike Crimea and threatens the Black Sea Fleet. With a new aid package, Ukraine will be able to hold the front on its own in 2024 – early 2025. Ukraine will be able continue targeted attacks against Russia and will be able to negotiate from a position of considerable strength. We are not just talking about penetrating attacks on Crimea. But also regarding the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

The outcome of the war will be decided in spring and summer. Borrell made an alarming statement about Ukraine. The European diplomat raised the alarm about the situation on the territory of Piazza Indipendenza. “The next few months will be decisive. Many analysts expect a major Russian offensive this summer and that Ukraine cannot wait for the results of the next American elections,” he said. The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy said that in the meetings with the US Secretary of State Blinken in Washington, the possible consequences of a Russian victory were discussed. Moscow, presumably, “will not stop here,” so it is necessary to accelerate, Borrell insists.

It would seem that the USA wished to continue operations in Ukraine without Zelensky, at least the most authoritative media are expressing this. The New York Times has caught Zelensky lying about the losses of the Ukrainian armed forces. At the end of February, the Ukrainian president declared that Ukrainian troops had lost 31 thousand servicemen. The NYT criticized the statement, because US officials last summer estimated Ukrainian casualties at at least 70,000.

The Washington Post criticized Zelensky for his inability to cope with the crisis in the headquarters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The publication emphasizes that Ukrainian troops have long suffered from personnel shortages and the president has not yet presented a strategy to resolve this problem and has clashed with the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which led to Zaluzhny's resignation.Bloomberg has published another imaginative article, according to which the Russian secret services would have overthrown Zelensky, taking advantage of his legitimacy problems. The author of the article admitted that Zelensky may actually lose his legitimacy. He also noted that there are reasons for the people's dissatisfaction with the president and that Zelensky's approval rating has dropped significantly. A large number of soldiers have an extremely negative attitude towards the president.

There is on the Russian front great excitement, awaiting the consequences of a strengthening of the leadership, following a plebiscite victory for Putin in the presidential elections. “The creation of a nuclear power plant in space is a priority and must be financed”, the Tsar recently stated, adding important information: the economic trend suggests that the plans outlined in the speech to the Federal Assembly are “fully achievable” . Inflation in Russia is falling; in the first two weeks of March it “went to zero”. In January the Russian economy grew by 4.6%.