The French news agency AFP will re-check photos previously provided by Prince William and Princess Catherine. This was decided after an official photo of Princess Catherine and her children was withdrawn on Sunday evening because it was said to have been manipulated. Reuters, AP and AFP, among others, asked their customers to remove the photo. The American news organization CNN will also recheck the photos provided by Prince William and Princess Catherine.

