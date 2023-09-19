The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said in a statement, reported by AZERTAC: “Anti-terrorism operations have begun in the region,” adding that it uses “high-precision weapons on the front lines and in the depths,” and does not target civilians or infrastructure, but only legitimate military targets.

Baku indicated that it informed Russia and Turkey about the anti-terrorism operation in Nagorno-Karabakh, and the two countries are aware of what is happening.

Russia is the guarantor of the fragile peace agreement that ended the 2020 war between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

These bloody developments occurred two days after the Armenian President spoke about the possibility of reaching a peace agreement soon between the two countries to settle the historical dispute over sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh.

How did the conflict erupt again?

Azerbaijan announced, on Tuesday, that 4 policemen and civilians were killed in the explosion of two mines in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, and accused “Armenian separatists in the region of being responsible for what it described as terrorist acts.”

Azerbaijani security services said in two separate reports that the four policemen were killed when their car exploded on a mine on the road leading to the town of Shusha in Nagorno-Karabakh, which is under the control of Azerbaijan. The two civilians were also killed by a mine explosion in the same area.

Two Azerbaijani army soldiers were injured after shooting at army positions in Agdam province, and Azerbaijan army units took measures to respond to the attack, the official AZERTAC agency reported, citing the media office of the Ministry of Defense.

These events were preceded by an escalation in tension in recent weeks between Yerevan and Baku, with Armenia accusing Azerbaijan of obstructing traffic in the Lachin Corridor, the only road linking Armenia to the Nagorno-Karabakh region, through which goods are transported.

Following this tension, the Russian “TASS” agency quoted the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Sunday, that his country and Azerbaijan could reach a peace agreement by the end of the year.

Complex history and Russian anger

With these developments, international affairs researcher, Muhammad Saleh Al-Futaih, is not optimistic about reaching a peace agreement soon between the two countries, especially at the end of this year, basing this on historical and current events, saying: