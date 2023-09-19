The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said in a statement, reported by AZERTAC: “Anti-terrorism operations have begun in the region,” adding that it uses “high-precision weapons on the front lines and in the depths,” and does not target civilians or infrastructure, but only legitimate military targets.
Baku indicated that it informed Russia and Turkey about the anti-terrorism operation in Nagorno-Karabakh, and the two countries are aware of what is happening.
Russia is the guarantor of the fragile peace agreement that ended the 2020 war between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
These bloody developments occurred two days after the Armenian President spoke about the possibility of reaching a peace agreement soon between the two countries to settle the historical dispute over sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh.
How did the conflict erupt again?
- Azerbaijan announced, on Tuesday, that 4 policemen and civilians were killed in the explosion of two mines in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, and accused “Armenian separatists in the region of being responsible for what it described as terrorist acts.”
- Azerbaijani security services said in two separate reports that the four policemen were killed when their car exploded on a mine on the road leading to the town of Shusha in Nagorno-Karabakh, which is under the control of Azerbaijan. The two civilians were also killed by a mine explosion in the same area.
- Two Azerbaijani army soldiers were injured after shooting at army positions in Agdam province, and Azerbaijan army units took measures to respond to the attack, the official AZERTAC agency reported, citing the media office of the Ministry of Defense.
- These events were preceded by an escalation in tension in recent weeks between Yerevan and Baku, with Armenia accusing Azerbaijan of obstructing traffic in the Lachin Corridor, the only road linking Armenia to the Nagorno-Karabakh region, through which goods are transported.
- Following this tension, the Russian “TASS” agency quoted the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Sunday, that his country and Azerbaijan could reach a peace agreement by the end of the year.
Complex history and Russian anger
With these developments, international affairs researcher, Muhammad Saleh Al-Futaih, is not optimistic about reaching a peace agreement soon between the two countries, especially at the end of this year, basing this on historical and current events, saying:
- The course of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and their border disputes does not encourage expectations of achieving peace soon.
- Given that Armenia was the one who began the military buildup recently, the Armenian Prime Minister’s statements about the imminence of a peace agreement are questionable.
- It is necessary to ask about the potential sponsor of the peace agreement, as Russia, which sponsored the 2020 ceasefire agreement, is now busy with its conflicts with the West since the war in Ukraine.
- Russia is also angry about Armenia’s rapprochement with the United States, which makes it likely that there will be a change in its relationship with it and its position on this issue, especially since the escalation of tension between Baku and Yerevan coincided with Armenia’s participation in military exercises with the United States on Armenian soil on September 11, under the name “Eagle Partner.” Which means it may exit the Russian orbit.
- It is not unlikely that Russia will give priority to supporting parties close to it in Armenia and opposed to Prime Minister Pashinyan, in order to cut off the path of its rapprochement with Washington.
- This means that a new round of confrontations between Armenia and Azerbaijan is likely, so that Moscow will avoid giving Pashinyan a political victory in the form of a peace agreement that shows the success of his tactics in the recent military buildup.
- Aside from the conflicts of the great powers, the contentious files between Armenia and Azerbaijan are very complex, and any official concession on them by either side weakens the legitimacy of the government, so the conditions locally and internationally do not encourage major breakthroughs.
- The next confrontation will not be like the confrontations of 2020, but the most likely scenario is that it will be sporadic skirmishes in which the two countries, especially Armenia, try to test its new military capabilities.
