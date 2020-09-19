Actress Urmila Matondkar thanked “the real people of India” on Friday for the support she received after actress Kangana Ranaut’s comment on “soft porn star”.

Matondkar had questioned Ranaut’s claims about nepotism in the film industry and the narcotics problem in Bollywood, in response to which Ranaut said in an interview to a private news channel that 90-year-old actress Matondkar She was a “soft porn star” and is not known for her acting.

Thank you the “Real People of India” and a rare breed of unbiased, dignified media for standing by me. It’s Your victory over fake IT trolls n propaganda.

Deeply touched..humbled 🙏🏼#JaiHind – Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) September 18, 2020

Many in the industry, including film director Ram Gopal Varma, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and actress Swara Bhaskar, condemned Ranaut’s remarks and termed Matondkar’s 25-year career as simplicity and dignity.

Matondkar tweeted, “Thank you to the real people of India and the rare breed of fair, reputable media” for standing with me. This is your victory against fake IT trolls and propaganda. I am really overwhelmed. Jai Hind.”

Actors Pooja Bhatt and Sayani Gupta and screenwriter Kanika Dhillon also supported Matondkar.