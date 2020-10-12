Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has targeted the culture of the film industry many times over the drugs case. At the same time, actress Sherlyn Chopra has also come in her support. Let me tell you that Sherlyn Chopra has also made revelations earlier on taking wives of cricketers and superstars.

Recently, Kangana Ranaut promoted her film Judicial Hai Kya on World Mental Health Day. In this tweet, she also took a dig at Deepika Padukone and now Kangana has been supported by actress Sherlyn Chopra.

Let me tell you that Kangana Ranaut wrote in her tweet that the film we made to spread awareness about mental health was dragged into the court by people who run depression shops, after the media ban and the release of the film Shortly before, the name of this movie was changed due to which the marketing of the film created complications but it is a good film. If you have not seen this film till date, is there a judgment on the occasion of ‘World Mental Health Day’?

Exclusive: Sherlyn Chopra’s big reveal – Big cricketers’ wives take drugs

कंगना के ट्वीट को शर्लिन ने रिट्वीट किया और लिखा ‘कंगना जी,सही कहा आपने,ये लोग माल फूंक के डिप्रेशन के नारे लगाते हैं और देश की युवा पीढ़ी को अंधकार में ढकेलते हैं. दो वक़्त की रोटी कमाने के लिए जो मजदूर सुबह शाम मजदूरी करता है, क्या उसे डिप्रेशन नहीं होती है? क्या डिप्रेशन से राहत पाने के लिए हम माल का सेवन करना शुरू कर दें?’

Sherlyn Chopra ने Deepika Padukone पर साधा निशाना, कहा- ‘माल’ नहीं लिया तो, 12 वकीलों के साथ…’

गौरतलब है कि सुशांत सिंह राजपूत केस में ड्रग्स एंगल सामने आने के बाद दीपिका पादुकोण, श्रद्धा कपूर और सारा अली खान जैसी अभिनेत्रियों से एनसीबी ने पूछताछ की थी. दीपिका की अपनी मैनेजर के साथ चैट्स सामने आई थीं जिसमें वे माल के बारे में बात करती दिखी थीं वही श्रद्धा कपूर की भी सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की टैलेंट मैनेजर जया साहा से चैट्स सामने आई थी जिसमें श्रद्धा कपूर सीबीडी ऑयल मांग रही थीं.

मनोरंजन की खबरों के लिए यहां देखिए सास बहू और साजिश का पूरा एपिसोड