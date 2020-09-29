Actress Payal Ghosh accused director Anurag Kashyap of coercing her. In this connection, Payal Ghosh lodged an FIR against Anurag Kashyap at Versova Police Station. However, Anurag made several statements refuting all the allegations, but the police is investigating the case. There are reports that Payal Ghosh has demanded Y-Security.

Actress Payal Ghosh met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Tuesday. He demanded security for himself during this period. The actress said that ever since the FIR has been lodged against Anurag Kashyap, the life of him and his lawyer is in danger. Lawyer Nitin Sapute wrote on Twitter, “I met Governor Koshiyari at Raj Bhavan at 12:30. Payal Ghosh and Nitin Sapute’s life is in danger, for this, Y-Security was demanded by giving a letter. “

Had a great meeting with honorable @maha_governor Shri @BSKoshyari Sir 4. He had supported me and we have to go all the way. The naysayers will be there but I will not stop, not stop and not stop. Bring it on !! pic.twitter.com/76OANU9x5Y – Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 29, 2020

Payal Ghosh Along with Her Lawyer Adv Nitin Satpute & Asso will visit to Hon. Governor @BSKoshyari at 12.30 pm on 29/9/2020 at Rajbhavan. Will give letter for Y Security to Payal Ghosh and Adv Nitin Satpute as their life is Under Threat. @pti @ani @CMOMaharashtra @AnilDeshmukhNCP – Adv Nitin Satpute ایڈوکیٹ نتن ستپوتے નિતિન સાતપુતે (@Nitin_Satpute) September 29, 2020

Recently, Actor Payal Ghosh tweeted on the Mumbai Police, “I lodged a complaint against the culprit but instead of questioning him, I am being questioned.” While the criminal is comfortably sitting in his house. Can I get justice? With this Payal Ghosh tagged Amit Shah, PMO India and Narendra Modi. ”

Let me tell you that recently, actress Kangana Ranaut came to Mumbai from Manali due to differences with the Maharashtra government. During this, he was given Y + Security.