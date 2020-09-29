Payal Ghosh, an actress accused of raping film director Anurag Kashyap, has arrived to meet the Governor of Maharashtra, where she is about to demand Y-series security for herself, given the threat of her life. Please tell here that Kangana Ranaut was also given the security of Y category by the Ministry of Home Affairs after the recent threats in Mumbai.

Payal Ghosh and RPI leader Ramdas held a joint press conference on Monday demanding Anurag Kashyap be arrested. Payal, who accused Anurag of sexual misconduct and rape, threatened his life in this press conference. . During this time Payal also spoke about demanding security for himself.

This is how Y category security

Would like to tell that in the security arrangement of Y category, those VIP people of the country come, who have got 11 security personnel under it, including 1 or 2 commandos and 2 PSOs.

Governor Bhagat Singh arrives to meet Koshyari

Actress Payal Ghosh has reached Raj Bhavan to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and it is being said that she will demand Y-category security for herself here. In this meeting, Payal Ghosh will also discuss his next step in the metoo case filed against Anurag Kashyap.

Payal Ghosh’s lawyer Nitin had tweeted that Payal Ghosh, along with his lawyer Nitin Satpute, will meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan and will give him an application seeking Y security, as the lives of both are in danger.

Please tell that Payal Ghosh accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual exploitation. He wrote in tweeting, ‘Anurag Kashyap forced me and behaved badly. PMO and Narendra Modi ji, take action on this and show the devil hidden behind this creative person. I know that it can harm me and my safety is in danger. Please help me. ‘

Actor Payal Ghosh, who accused Anurag Kashyap of rape, said on Sunday that she would go on a hunger strike if action was not taken against Kashyap. Outside the Versova police station, Ghosh told the media that Anurag Kashyap is an ‘influential person’ so he has not been arrested yet despite the Mumbai Police registering an FIR. Ghosh and his lawyer Nitin Satpute had reached the police station on Sunday to demand expedition. Ghosh had lodged an FIR six days ago against Kashyap alleging rape.

It has been said in this allegation that Kashyap raped her in 2013 at a place on Yari Road in Versova. However, Kashyap dismissed the allegations as baseless.