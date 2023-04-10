Mexico City.- This morning he arrived at the house of Maribel Guardia the hearse of his deceased son, Julian Figueroa. Around 2:00 a.m. Monday, dozens of television cameras and cell phones They recorded the arrival of the truck that transported Julián’s float to his mother’s home.

At the moment, Maribel Guardia has not spoken publicly regarding the death of her son.

The actress Olivia Collins, Maribel’s close friend, was also present. Upon her arrival, reporters tried to get a statement unsuccessfully.

According to information released by journalist Carlos Jiménez, Julian Figueroa, son also of Joan Sebastian he would have lost his life victim of a lethal heart attack. His body showed no traces of violence.