After judicial reform: Again mass protests in Israel against the government

According to a media report, around 108,000 people attended the main rally in Tel Aviv on Saturday. Mass protests against the policies of the coalition government have been taking place regularly for more than six months.

Around 108,000 people came to Tel Aviv to demonstrate against the Israeli government. Image: Reuters

AAccording to the Israeli media, tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets again on Saturday to demonstrate against the policies of the right-wing religious government. Around 108,000 people came to the main rally in Tel Aviv, according to the Channel 13 broadcaster. According to the media, thousands also protested in other cities. In Jerusalem, thousands also went to President Izchak Herzog’s residence.

Mass protests against government policies have been taking place in Israel regularly for more than six months. At the end of July, as part of a highly controversial judicial restructuring, the coalition passed a law that restricts the Supreme Court’s scope for action. Critics classify the government’s actions as a threat to Israel’s democracy.

On September 12, the Supreme Court plans to consider petitions against the law.