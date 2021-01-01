In November last year, the name of his father’s fitness coach Nupur Shikhare was associated with Aamir Khan’s Ladli Ira Khan. There was a sudden news that Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are dating each other. Although the news .. The news remained, no explanation was given from any side. At the same time, the news is that Nupur is currently enjoying a New Year holiday with Aamir Khan and his family.

Aamir Khan is in Gujarat

Aamir Khan left for Gujarat after Christmas with family. He was spotted at Mumbai Airport. Where he was seen by his wife Kiran, son Azad, daughter Ira, nephew Imran. This time, he chose Gir National Park in Gujarat to celebrate the wedding anniversary and welcome the new year. On December 28, Aamir and Kiran had their 15th anniversary and before that they had fallen. At the same time, there are reports that Nupur Shikare is also with him in this vacation.

Hint found from this picture

Such speculations are being made after a picture appears. Nupur Shikare has shared a picture from his Instagram in which wild animals are seen. It is being guessed from this picture that Nupur is in the forest of Gir with Aamir Khan’s family and he celebrated New Year with him. Nupur Shikare is the fitness coach of Aamir Khan, but in November he was in the news due to some other reason.

Name was associated with Ira Khan

In November, there were reports that Nupur had given training to Ira in lockdown and then both came close to each other and now they are in relation. However, there was no response from Nupur, Ira or Aamir Khan on these reports. After which, this matter cooled down.

